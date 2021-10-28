Golf Central Podcast: 'Gloves coming off' with Saudis; Rex's wild ride to Bermuda

Getty Images

An upstart league backed by Saudi Arabian money appears ready to try and challenge the PGA Tour. GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss this week's developments and what to expect next week and beyond.

Hoggard also details the crazy experience he and Tour players faced in trying to get to this week's event, as well as the wild weather the players are facing in Bermuda. Lavner and Hoggard delve into what would make the Tour's fall schedule better, as well.

Listen below:

GolfChannel.com – https://www.golfchannel.com/golf-central-podcast
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/golf-channel-podcast/id1068022483
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/0gpL44DCiroQ6FxO2I3u4Q
Stitcher – https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/golf-channels-monday-scramble

