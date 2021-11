In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on the PGA Tour's proposal to limit green-reading books. They also dive further into the future of a Saudi golf league.

After playing for the first time since the birth of his second child, Lavner talks about battling the driver yips, while he and Hoggard discuss some destination events they would like to cover.

Listen below: