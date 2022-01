Record scoring on a defenseless resort course is bound to happen. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to the criticism of low scores at the 2022 PGA Tour lid-lifter in Maui.

They also weigh in on the new green-reading materials rule, Jon Rahm's return to action, a Danielle Kang tweet and, of course, Lavner's Georgia Bulldogs finally winning another football national championship.