In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back, look ahead and scrutinize some predictions.

Hoggard and Lavner discuss what LIV players will be doing with all their time off and how Phil Mickelson's legacy has changed after his year with LIV Golf.

They also weigh in on what they are looking forward to over the final few months of the year (Tiger! Rory!) and review the 2022 season predictions they made in January. Listen below: