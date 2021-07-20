Golf Central Podcast: Ranking the 7 events of the men's mega-major season

It started with an unusual September U.S. Open and ended with a more-traditional July Open Championship. In between, there were two Masters Tournamanets, two PGA Championship and an additional U.S. Open.

Because of the pandemic, the men played seven majors in this 2020-21 PGA Tour season. GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap the Magnificent 7 and assign rank.

Listen below, in this "Golf Central Podcast," as they also discuss Collin Morikawa's brilliant performance at Royal St. George's.