Golf Central Podcast: Reacting to Rory McIlroy's, Jon Rahm's no-holds-barred pressers

Getty Images

This might be the final official event of the calendar year for the major tours, but Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm weren't about to go gentle into that good night.

Both competing in the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy (again) didn't hold back regarding LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and Rahm let his strong opinions be known about the Official World Golf Ranking.

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in with their thoughts on both situations as well as what will befall the PGA Tour's fall season. Listen below:

