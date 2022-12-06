×

Golf Central Podcast: Rex and Lav's top 5 storylines of 2022

It was an unprecedented year in the golf world and plenty of stories were told. In this special Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner countdown their top 5 storylines of the year.

The storylines will be revealed each day, with video of Nos. 5-2 running Tuesday through Friday. Full audio and video of the podcast will be released on Friday.

Their No. 1 storyline of the year will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 12, in a separate podcast with full audio and video.

No. 4: Cam Smith's breakthrough and breakaway seasons

No. 5: Scottie Scheffler’s run to major champ and world No. 1

