Europe has secured its Ryder Cup captain (for real this time), but there are still concerns well in advance of the 2023 matches. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on the trials Team Europe faces as it readies for Rome.

They also break down the new PGA Tour schedule and discuss Tony Finau's back-to-back Tour titles, as well as the latest with LIV Golf.

Listen below: