In this week's Golf Central Podcast, GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be the most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's attempt to receive world ranking points and what is Tom Kim's ceiling after notching his second PGA Tour win at the Shriners Children's Open.

