Golf Central Podcast: Tiger as full-time RC captain? LIV overload for members?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard focus on the Ryder Cup, LIV Golf and PGA Tour eligibility.

After Henrik Stenson jumped ship and unsettled the Ryder Cup waters, what would help smooth things again? Lavner suggests making Tiger Woods the full-time U.S. captain, following Zach Johnson's 2023 reign. He explains his reasoning on the pod.

As for LIV Golf, the two dive into the league's 2023 format, what might work and what won't. Take a listen below:

