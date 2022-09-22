×

Golf Central Podcast: Breaking down U.S. dominance on Day 1 at Quail Hollow

Getty Images

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Day 1 from the Presidents Cup, where the United States leads the International team, 4-1. 

Listen below: 

