Golf Central Podcast: What's a 'top player' and how do changes affect those who aren't?

The PGA Tour announced an array of changes to its future schedule as well as how it will compensate players, from rookie to its stars.

But what is a "top player" on Tour? In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard tackle the ambiguity and sort through all the facts.

They dive into the Player Impact Program, how Wednesday's announcements affect players further down the points list and compare this offering to what LIV Golf has. Listen below:

