GOLF Channel to Air 'Big Break Dominican Republic' Marathon Featuring All-Star Reunion Cast, Monday, April 27

GOLF Channel continues its “Big Break Mondays” marathon with an encore presentation of Big Break Dominican Republic on Monday, the series’ 14th season featuring a reunion cast of Big Break’s most captivating and polarizing personalities. Big Break Dominican Republic will air in its entirety from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET with a special encore of the final two episodes from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Filmed at Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic, the series features 12 aspiring professional golfers – six men and six women – in a team competition. The teams compete in a variety of golf challenges per episode, with the ultimate goal of knocking the other out of contention. The winning team at the conclusion of the 10-episode series shares the grand prize of $100,000, with $50,000 going to the most valuable player (MVP), who is crowned Big Break Dominican Republic champion.

Big Break Dominican Republic contestant (and current GOLF Channel host – School of Golf) Blair O’Neal is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Monday at 9 a.m. ET to recount her experience on Big Break. Additionally, members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Tom Abbott, host of Big Break Dominican Republic, also will engage on Twitter via @TomAbbottGC.

The cast of Big Break Dominican Republic:

Men:

Andrew Giuliani

David Mobley

Blake Moore

Anthony Rodriguez

Brian Skatell

William Thompson

Women:

Lori Atsedes

Sara Brown

Christina Lecuyer

Brenda McLarnon

Blair O’Neal

Elena Robles

Also today, Big Break Ka’anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island today joins previous Big Break seasons previously launched on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game, bringing the total number of series on GOLFPASS to 11. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump National; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Gerina Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Danielle Amiee (Big Break III: Ladies Only), Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Disney Golf), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Blair O’Neal (Big Break Prince Edward Island), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, May 4 Big Break III: Ladies Only

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now:

Big Break I

Big Break II: Las Vegas

Big Break III: Ladies Only

Big Break IV: USA vs Europe

Big Break V: Hawaii

Big Break VI: Trump National

Big Break VII: Reunion

Big Break Mesquite

Big Break Ka’anapali

Big Break Prince Edward Island

Big Break Sandals Resorts

