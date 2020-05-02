GOLF Channel to Air 'Big Break III: Ladies Only' Marathon, Monday, May 4; Big Break Marathons Extended Through June 1

GOLF Channel continues its “Big Break Mondays” marathon with an encore presentation of Big Break III: Ladies Only on Monday, the series’ third season and one of the highest-rated seasons in the 23-season run of Big Break. The season will air in its entirety on Monday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET with an encore of the final two episodes from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Featuring the first all-female cast in series history, Big Break III: Ladies Only was filmed at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., initially airing in 2005. The 10 players competed in a variety of golf challenges per episode designed to test their physical skills and mental toughness, with one eliminated each episode. The finale featured Danielle Amiee and Pamela Crikelair competing in an 18-hole match, with Amiee ultimately winning 2&1 to be crowned Big Break champion and earning two LPGA Tour tournament exemptions in 2005.

MARATHONS EXTENDED; VIEWERSHIP AND SOCIAL MEDIA SUCCESS: Also announced today is the continuation of Big Break marathons airing on Mondays through June as a result of the viewership and social media engagement successes of the series’ return to television. Since the marathons began on Monday, March 30 (four marathons to-date):

15% increase in Monday total day viewership compared to February, 2020.

53% increase in Monday total day viewership increase with ages 25-54 compared to February, 2020

700% increase in week-over-week social media engagement; 300% increase in impressions

Future Big Break marathons include:

Monday, May 11 Big Break Prince Edward Island

Monday, May 18 Big Break Atlantis

Monday, May 25 Big Break Ireland

Monday, June 1 Big Break The Palm Beaches

Big Break III contestant and 2010 LPGA Teacher of the Year Cindy Miller is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Monday at 9 a.m. ET to recount her experience on Big Break. Additionally, members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Vince Cellini, host of Big Break III: Ladies Only, also will engage on Twitter via @Vince_Cellini.

The cast of Big Break III: Ladies Only:

Danielle Amiee (winner)

Felicia Brown

Tasha Browner

Pamela Crikelair

Debbie Dahmner

Jan Dowling

Cindy Miller

Valeria Ochoa

Sarah Sasse

Liz Uthoff

13 BIG BREAK SEASONS NOW ON GOLFPASS: Big Break X: Michigan and Big Break Dominican Republic launched on GOLFPASS on Friday, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game, bringing the total number of series on GOLFPASS to 13. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump NationaL; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan and Big Break Dominican Republic.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Gerina Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Disney Golf), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Blair O’Neal (Big Break Prince Edward Island), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

-NBC Sports Group-