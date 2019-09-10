GOLF Channel to Air Nearly 30 Hours of the Biennial Solheim Cup, Sept. 13-15 in Gleneagles, Scotland

GOLF Channel is gearing up to showcase one of the biggest weeks in women’s golf with the biennial Solheim Cup returning to Scotland, pitting the top players representing the United States and Europe in three days of match play competition. Taking place at the historic PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles, the international competition will be staged Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15. The United States currently holds the Solheim Cup, having successfully defended in Des Moines, Iowa in 2017. GOLF Channel will air nearly 30 hours of live coverage of the matches from the first tee shot to the final putt, along with comprehensive news, digital and social media coverage throughout the week.

SOLHEIM CUP NEWS CONFERENCES ON MORNING DRIVE: Morning Drive is expanding this week to air Solheim Cup news conferences live from Gleneagles Tuesday and Wednesday airing from 7-11 a.m. ET. Tuesday’s press conferences featured U.S. Captain Juli Inkster and Stacy Lewis discussing Lewis’ withdrawal due to a back injury; European Captain Catriona Matthew and her vice captains and members of the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams. Video links from Tuesday’s press conferences are available on GOLF Channel Digital. Lisa Cornwell is reporting on-site from Gleneagles for Morning Drive.

TOURNAMENT BROADCAST TEAM: GOLF Channel’s tournament coverage of the Solheim Cup will be led by play-by-play host Terry Gannon and two-time U.S. Solheim Cup team captain Judy Rankin. Grant Boone and two-time European Solheim Cup team member Karen Stupples will rotate with Gannon and Rankin in the booth during the three days of coverage. Tom Abbott will serve as a hole announcer, with Kay Cockerill, Jerry Foltz, Jim Gallagher, Jr. and Stupples following the U.S. and European teams on the ground as course reporters. Lisa Cornwell will conduct interviews in addition to reporting on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will provide expanded editorial coverage during Solheim Cup week, with senior writer Randall Mell and staff writer Brentley Romine reporting on-site. GOLF Channel will cover the Solheim Cup throughout the week on network’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

All three days of Solheim Cup match play coverage will be streamed live via GOLF Channel Digital, NBCSports.com as well as via the GOLF Channel and NBC Sports apps. In addition, news and complementary coverage surrounding the Solheim Cup, including the opening and closing ceremonies, also will be streamed live.

NBC SPORTS GROUP TO IMPLEMENT POPULAR “PLAYING THROUGH” ENCHANCED COMMERCIAL BREAKS: Making its debut on NBC at the Ryder Cup in 2016, GOLF Channel will implement the popular “Playing Through” enhancement in an effort to elevate the viewing experience of the Solheim Cup. NBC Sports Group is partnering with several national advertisers to present select “Playing Through” commercial breaks which will employ a split-screen model that will display both the commercial with audio as well as a continuous feed of the Solheim Cup action.

GOLF Channel Solheim Cup Week Programming (all times Eastern)

Wed., Sept. 11 7-11 a.m. Morning Drive - News Conferences Thursday, Sept. 12 12:30-1:30 p.m. Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Friday, Sept. 13 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Solheim Cup, Day 1 Friday, Sept. 13 1:30-2 p.m. Golf Central Saturday, Sept. 14 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Solheim Cup, Day 2 Saturday, Sept. 14 1:30-3 p.m. Golf Central Sunday, Sept. 15 6:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Solheim Cup, Final Day Sunday, Sept. 15 1-3 p.m. Golf Central - Closing Ceremony

The United States defeated Europe 16.5 – 11.5 at the 2017 Solheim Cup in Des Moines, Iowa, the U.S. team’s largest margin of victory since 1996. The win also was the second straight for U.S. captain Juli Inkster, tying Judy Rankin as the only women for either side to lead two victorious Solheim Cup teams.