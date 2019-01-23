On Thursday, NBC Sports Group will offer fans a “sneak peek” of PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold, with the opening round Featured Groups coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open airing simultaneously live on GOLF Channel, beginning at Noon ET.

Thursday’s Featured Groups coverage on GOLF Channel will precede the network’s traditional live tournament coverage at 3 p.m. ET, giving viewers a glimpse at the video subscription platform available for purchase in the United States. In total, nearly 900 hours of premium live tournament programming will be available to PGA TOUR LIVE subscribers on NBC Sports Gold in 2019. This sneak peek for fans on Thursday follows last week’s official launch of PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold.

The Featured Groups being shown during Thursday’s PGA TOUR LIVE coverage include:

Jason Day/Jon Rahm/Brandt Snedeker (12:30 p.m. ET, 10th tee)

Billy Horschel/Justin Rose/Jordan Spieth (12:40 p.m. ET, 10th tee)



Friday’s PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold will include Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele/Tiger Woods (1:40 p.m. ET, 10th tee) as one of two Featured Groups. The other group will be selected via Twitter’s “Fan Vote Friday” program.



“This sneak peek is in collaboration with the PGA TOUR in an effort to give viewers – who may have never seen PGA TOUR LIVE – a chance to experience the early-round access the service provides,” said Tom Knapp, executive vice president of partnerships and programming, GOLF Channel. “For those already familiar with the platform, Thursday’s simultaneous coverage on GOLF Channel will offer a glimpse at the enhancements and new offerings to PGA TOUR LIVE in 2019.”



Available on double the number of supported platforms versus 2018, PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold is available for purchase for $64.99/season at https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/pga-tour-live, featuring the most robust offering ever for the service, including: