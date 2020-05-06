GOLF Channel Celebrates the PGA Championship With Weeklong Programming, May 11-17

GOLF Channel announced its plans to commemorate the PGA Championship next week – originally scheduled to take place May 11-17 before being rescheduled for August at TPC Harding Park – with weeklong themed programming Monday-Sunday.

GOLF Channel will document the rich history of the PGA Championship and its champions through final-round encore presentations, highlight specials and through its signature storytelling, kicking off Monday with a two-part special: Celebrating the PGA Championship.

Celebrating the PGA Championship: Monday & Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Hosted by Rich Lerner, the two-part special presentation will feature a collection of critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts and features produced for Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship wraparound news programming.

Celebrating the PGA Championship (Monday):

Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka on his confidence at majors.

The story of The Lido Golf Club, once recognized as one of golf’s greatest courses.

PGA Champion Justin Thomas and his relationship with his father (and PGA Pro), Mike.

Former World No. 1 and two-time PGA Championship winner Vijay Singh.

Revisiting Bob May, 2000 PGA runner-up to Tiger Woods following a dramatic playoff.

Tiger Woods’ renewed pursuit of 18 majors following his 2019 Masters victory.

Celebrating the PGA Championship (Tuesday)

The inspiring story of junior golf standout Traden Karch, as narrated by Rory McIlroy.

Recounting John Daly’s improbable 1991 PGA Championship victory as an alternate.

PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau and the mentorship from PGA Pro Mark Whetzel.

A profile on A.W. Tillinghast, and his role in helping to elevate PGA of America venues.

A look back at Brooks Koepka’s win over Tiger Woods in the 2018 PGA Championship.

Why Cameron Champ’s first PGA TOUR win was bigger than a trophy for his shelf.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds and PGA Championship Highlights Airing All Week on GOLF Channel

Viewers will be able to relive many of the PGA Championship’s library of iconic moments throughout the week on GOLF Channel through encore presentations of final rounds and highlight specials. Monday-Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final rounds of three historic PGA Championships: 1999 (Tiger Woods), 2018 (Brooks Koepka) and 1974 (Lee Trevino), their respective first PGA Championship victories.

Tuesday-Sunday, hour-long and half-hour PGA Championship highlight specials (dating back to 1945) will feature a list of champions that include: Byron Nelson, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart, John Daly, Woods and Rory McIlroy, among many others.

Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Matches Thursday-Saturday in Primetime

Thursday-Saturday starting at 7 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air the drama of the singles matches from the 2012, 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America’s biennial international team competition.