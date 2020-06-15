GOLF Channel Celebrates the U.S. Open with Special Programming Today-Wednesday

GOLF Channel will televise nearly 40 hours of special themed programming over the next three days to commemorate the U.S. Open – originally scheduled to take place this week – which has been rescheduled for September at historic Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

GOLF Channel will document the rich history of the U.S. Open and its champions through final-round encore presentations, highlight specials and its signature storytelling, highlighted by a two-part special premiering tonight at 7 p.m. ET: Celebrating the U.S. Open.

Celebrating the U.S. Open: Tonight & Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Hosted by Rich Lerner, the two-part special presentation will feature a collection of critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts and features produced for Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open wraparound news programming.

Celebrating the U.S. Open (Monday):

Tiger Woods’ thrilling and emotional U.S. Open win in 2008.

Phil Mickelson and his longtime relationship with the fans of New York.

How golf helped save Seminole Golf Club president Jimmy Dunne’s life and his mission to pay it forward.

A look back to the 1990 U.S. Open, which was Mike Donald’s for the taking.

Celebrating the U.S. Open (Tuesday)

Tiger Woods’ historic U.S. Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach, part of the “Tiger Slam.”

Filmmaker Oliver Horovitz gives a golf tour across all five boroughs of New York City.

Amateur Marty Fleckman, who led the 1967 U.S. Open at Baltusrol heading into Sunday’s final round, ultimately won by Jack Nicklaus.

Pebble Beach superintendent Jack Holt and his two dogs, McNabb and Charlie, who keep him company every day.

2018 and ’19 U.S. Open participant Matt Parziale, a longtime Massachusetts firefighter and ’17 U.S. Mid-Am Champion.

Dustin Johnson’s journey to becoming a major champion.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds and U.S. Open Highlights

Viewers will be able to relive many of the U.S. Open’s iconic moments on GOLF Channel through encore presentations of final rounds and highlight specials. Monday-Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final rounds of three of the most memorable U.S. Opens: 2000 (Tiger Woods), 1974 (Hale Irwin) and 1999 (Payne Stewart).

Today-Wednesday, hour-long and half-hour U.S. Open highlight specials will feature a list of champions that include: Woods, Irwin, Stewart, Rory McIlroy, Geoff Ogilvy and Tom Watson.

U.S. Open Programming on GOLF CHANNEL (June 15-17) – All Times EST