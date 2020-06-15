Golf Channel featuring classic highlights on original U.S. Open week

This would have been U.S. Open week at Winged Foot Golf Club, but because of the schedule shakeup in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now slated for Sept. 17-20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Golf Channel will be featuring some popular U.S. Open highlights in the early part of this week, leading into coverage of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage on Thursday.

Here's a look at U.S. Open coverage on Golf Channel (all times ET):

Monday

11AM-Noon: 1990 U.S. Open highlights (Hale Irwin, Medinah)

Noon-12:30PM: 1974 U.S. Open highlights (Hale Irwin, Winged Foot)

12:30-1:30PM: 2006 U.S. Open highlights (Geoff Ogilvy, Winged Foot)

9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 2000 U.S. Open (Tiger Woods, Pebble Beach)

Tuesday

Noon-1PM: 2000 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Pebble Beach)

1-2PM: 2002 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Bethpage Black)

3-4PM: 1991 U.S. Open highlights (Payne Stewart, Hazeltine National)

4-5PM: 1999 U.S. Open highlights (Payne Stewart, Pinehurst No. 2)

9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 1974 U.S. Open (Hale Irwin, Winged Foot)

Wednesday

Noon-1PM: 2008 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Torrey Pines)

3:30-4:30PM: 2011 U.S. Open highlights (Rory McIlroy, Congressional)

9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 1999 U.S. Open (Payne Stewart, Pinehurst No. 2)