Golf Channel featuring classic highlights on original U.S. Open week

Getty Images

This would have been U.S. Open week at Winged Foot Golf Club, but because of the schedule shakeup in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now slated for Sept. 17-20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Golf Channel will be featuring some popular U.S. Open highlights in the early part of this week, leading into coverage of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage on Thursday.

Here's a look at U.S. Open coverage on Golf Channel (all times ET):

Monday
11AM-Noon: 1990 U.S. Open highlights (Hale Irwin, Medinah)
Noon-12:30PM: 1974 U.S. Open highlights (Hale Irwin, Winged Foot)
12:30-1:30PM: 2006 U.S. Open highlights (Geoff Ogilvy, Winged Foot)
9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 2000 U.S. Open (Tiger Woods, Pebble Beach)

Tuesday
Noon-1PM: 2000 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Pebble Beach)
1-2PM: 2002 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Bethpage Black)
3-4PM: 1991 U.S. Open highlights (Payne Stewart, Hazeltine National)
4-5PM: 1999 U.S. Open highlights (Payne Stewart, Pinehurst No. 2)
9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 1974 U.S. Open (Hale Irwin, Winged Foot)

Wednesday
Noon-1PM: 2008 U.S. Open highlights (Tiger Woods, Torrey Pines)
3:30-4:30PM: 2011 U.S. Open highlights (Rory McIlroy, Congressional)
9PM-Midnight: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, 1999 U.S. Open (Payne Stewart, Pinehurst No. 2)

News & Opinion

Here's how USGA should fill out U.S. Open field

BY Brentley Romine  — 

With 50 players already qualified for this year’s U.S. Open, how should the USGA fill the rest of its 144-player field.
Golf Central

USGA cancels all qualifying for U.S. Open

BY Will Gray  — 

The USGA has canceled qualifying for all four of its remaining 2020 championships, including the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Golf Central

Masters, PGA, U.S. Open rescheduled for 2020

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The Grand Slam landscape has been dramatically uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic with golf’s major championship bodies announcing a schedule makeover.