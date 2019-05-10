Following a new partnership in 2018 that brought U.S. sports fans closer to golf’s most iconic trophy than ever before, GOLF Channel and Loch Lomond Whiskies once again will partner on a promotional tour with the Claret Jug in advance of The 148TH Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

First awarded in 1873 to the winner of The Open, the Claret Jug will be making stops in select U.S. cities in May and June ahead of the major championship in July, which returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in nearly 70 years. Loch Lomond Whisky’s continued sponsorship of the tour further enhances the brand’s existing five-year partnership with The R&A as the official spirit of The Open, initially announced last February.

“There are few things that go as well together as a great whisky and golf, and that’s why we’re so honored to once again be partnering with GOLF Channel in advance of The Open this year,” said Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group. “The Claret Jug is one of the most respected trophies in all of sports, and Loch Lomond Whiskies is thrilled to deepen our relationships with the game of golf by helping people around the United States experience it.”

“Loch Lomond’s commitment to The Open and continued sponsorship of the Claret Jug tour will give sports fans the ultimate opportunity to be up-close with golf’s most celebrated trophy,” said Tom Knapp, executive vice president of partnerships and programming, GOLF Channel. “With Topgolf’s support in hosting special events featuring the Claret Jug in addition to a few select festivals, the tour will offer a broad range of consumers and whisky enthusiasts with a chance to appreciate the rich history surrounding The Open.”

The tour kicks off on Saturday (May 11) in Denver, and will culminate on Wednesday, June 26 in New Jersey. Those wishing to engage with the Claret Jug will have an opportunity at one of several tour stops being staged at Topgolf locations in select cities, in addition to festivals in Denver and Chicago. Additional details on events schedule surrounding the tour will be made available on www.golfchannel.com/claret-jug-tour/ The tour also will feature a custom, authentic Scottish pub where consumers (of age) can sample Loch Lomond’s portfolio of whiskies in the spirit of golf’s original championship and the Claret Jug.

CLARET JUG TOUR SCHEDULE:

DATE EVENT LOCATION Saturday, May 11 Bacon & Beer Classic Denver, Colo. Saturday, May 18 Spread the Word Fest Denver, Colo. Sunday, May 19 Topgolf Centennial Centennial, Colo. Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26 Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest Chicago, Ill. Monday, June 17 Topgolf Orlando Orlando, Fla. Wednesday, June 19 Topgolf Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 24 Topgolf Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, June 25 Topgolf Edison Edison, N.J. Wednesday, June 26 Topgolf Mount Laurel Mount Laurel, N.J.

Fans interacting with the Claret Jug and Loch Lomond during the course of the tour are encouraged to share their experience using the hashtag, #ClaretJug on social media, and tag @TheOpen and @LochLomondMalts on Twitter and Instagram.

NBC Sports Group is the exclusive U.S. television home of the 148TH Open from Royal Portrush, with nearly 50 live hours of tournament coverage, Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21. The Claret Jug is presented each July to the winner of The Open, with the winner also earning the title of “Champion Golfer of the Year” until the following year’s event is staged. The Claret Jug is one of the most-storied trophies in all of sports; first presented to the 1873 winner of The Open, Tom Kidd. Each year, the winner’s name is engraved on the trophy, forever etched into the history of golf’s original championship. It is customary for the Champion Golfer of the Year to drink a favorite alcoholic beverage from the Claret Jug in celebration of the victory.