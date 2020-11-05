GOLF Channel outlines Masters week programming plans (Nov. 9-15)

GOLF Channel announced its Masters week programming plans, which will include more than 50 hours of live coverage surrounding the final men’s major of 2020. The network will dedicate nearly 140 total hours to Masters-themed programing (Nov. 9-15) led by Golf Central Live From the Masters, focusing on emerging storylines, analysis, and features throughout the week.

ENCORE OF WOODS’ 2019 MASTERS WIN – WEDNESDAY (NOV. 11) AT 5 P.M. ET:

Monday-Wednesday (Nov. 9-11), GOLF Channel will air an encore collection of recent Masters highlights, led by Tiger Woods’ remarkable win last year, airing at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday (Nov. 11). Additional encore airings will include:

2013 Masters – Adam Scott (Monday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET)

2017 Masters – Sergio Garcia (Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. ET)

2004 Masters – Phil Mickelson (Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. ET)

2005 Masters – Tiger Woods (Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. ET)

2015 Masters – Jordan Spieth (Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. ET)

NEWS COVERAGE: Anchoring Golf Central Live From the Masters will be Rich Lerner, along with Steve Sands and Cara Banks (who also will contribute to Sky Sports Golf’s coverage from Augusta National), while Steve Burkowski and George Savaricas will host from GOLF Channel’s World Headquarters in Orlando. Analysts on-site for the network include Brandel Chamblee and Justin Leonard, along with David Duval, Notah Begay, Mark Rolfing and Arron Oberholser. Todd Lewis will serve as a reporter on-site, while GOLF Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner will join to discuss emerging storylines as the week unfolds.

Coverage of Golf Central Live From the Masters will be complemented by a number of dedicated features, including:

Caddies at the Masters – Exploring the history and legacy of African-American caddies at the Masters, including Willie Peterson, who caddied for Jack Nicklaus in five of his six Masters victories.

Exploring the history and legacy of African-American caddies at the Masters, including Willie Peterson, who caddied for Jack Nicklaus in five of his six Masters victories. Seve’s First Green Jacket – GOLF Channel Insider Jaime Diaz reflects on the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’ first Masters win (1980).

GOLF Channel Insider Jaime Diaz reflects on the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’ first Masters win (1980). Reflections on Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Victory – Offers an account on the sequence of circumstances that led to Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket last April.

Offers an account on the sequence of circumstances that led to Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket last April. A Matter of Distance – Diaz and GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee discuss how distance has impacted professional golf, including its role at the Masters.

Diaz and GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee discuss how distance has impacted professional golf, including its role at the Masters. Remembering the 2005 Masters – Commemorating the 15-year anniversary of Woods’ 2005 Masters win, with recollections from Jim Nantz, Verne Lundquist, and then-caddie Steve Williams.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of Masters week dissecting the latest news and storylines developing at Augusta National. Damon Hack, Anna Whiteley and Lauren Thompson will host the show (Monday-Friday), and be joined by analysts Paige Mackenzie and Robert Damron. Matt Adams, John Cook and Jaime Diaz will host Morning Drive next Saturday (Nov. 14).

GOLF Channel Digital Coverage

GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage of the Masters, with Mercer Baggs, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner reporting from on-site at Augusta National.

GOLF Channel impressionist Conor Moore (host of The Conor Moore Show on GolfPass) will be releasing a Masters preview piece in advance of next Thursday’s opening round, as well as a second video later in the week reacting to storylines as the tournament plays out.

Additionally, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel will be featured in his first instructional video series when the latest season of Lessons with a Champion Golfer premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10, exclusively on GolfPass. Over the course of eight episodes, Schwartzel will share his techniques and tips on driving, short game and putting.

MASTERS WEEK PROGRAMMING AIRTIMES ON GOLF CHANNEL (Times EST):