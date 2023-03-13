Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Are we in an era of a new Big 3?

Scottie Scheffler waltzed to victory at The Players Championship, to no surprise to our podcast hosts.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner details Scheffler's rise from junior sensation to major and Players champ. They also discuss if we are in the era of another Big 3, with Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

They weigh in on non-Scottie storylines from this past week, too, including Min Woo Lee, the terror that is TPC Sawgrass (does any player other than Tyrrell Hatton really like it?), why fans love the event and if world No. 6 Max Homa is ready to win a major.

Speaking of majors, they also lay out their top 5 favorites for the Masters. Listen to the podcast above or watch below:

Timecoded highlights: