Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Beginning of the end to the Florida swing?

Rex Hoggard is at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for this week's Honda Classic. It's the start of a stretch of events throughout the Sunshine State, but is it also the beginning of the end to the famed Florida swing?

With designated events here and there, but not everywhere, some tournaments get caught in a vise. The Honda Classic is such a tournament, and as such, could it be headed to another date on the PGA Tour's calendar?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner weigh in on this as well as offer up thoughts on an exciting West Coast swing, if we'll see Tiger Woods before the Masters and how to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots on Tour.

Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below: