Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Beginning of the end to the Florida swing?

Rex Hoggard is at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for this week's Honda Classic. It's the start of a stretch of events throughout the Sunshine State, but is it also the beginning of the end to the famed Florida swing?
With designated events here and there, but not everywhere, some tournaments get caught in a vise. The Honda Classic is such a tournament, and as such, could it be headed to another date on the PGA Tour's calendar?
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner weigh in on this as well as offer up thoughts on an exciting West Coast swing, if we'll see Tiger Woods before the Masters and how to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots on Tour.
Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below:
(1:00): Hoggard from PGA National, setting the stage for the Honda Classic
(3:07): Jimmy Roberts joins the podcast (not really)
(3:15): What to do with the Honda amid designated events?
(4:50): Impeding death of the Florida swing?
(6:36): Genesis Open recap and Tiger Woods assessment
(12:42): Any chance we see Tiger before the Masters?
(22:05): Highlights of the West Coast swing
(26:50): How to bridge the gap between haves and have-nots
(33:30): Some breaking player-caddie news from Hoggard
(35:54): LIV Golf's latest additions and ... why not bigger names?
(46:35): And oh, yeah, Jon Rahm