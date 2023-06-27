Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Future of LIV Golf; ranking holidays for grilling

Well after Lavner had gone to sleep and just as Hoggard was winding down, a text came in Monday night. The PGA Tour had sent its framework agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour to congressional members for review.

Having both had a chance to check out the six-page document, the two senior writers weigh in on what was proposed, in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

For all the questions that still remain, one of the biggest is: What will happen to LIV Golf? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if they think the Saudi-funded league will continue beyond 2023.

They also discuss the crowded pool of potential team members for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Cam Young, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, who might be watching the Rome matches from home?

And with the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, what's on the grill? Also, where does Independence Day rank among the grilling holidays? Lavner offers his definitive list.

