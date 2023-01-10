×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Give Jon Rahm (and his putting) his due

Getty Images

Collin Morikawa stole the headlines at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and for all the reasons he didn't want. Morikawa blew a six-shot lead (seven shots over Jon Rahm) to lose the 2023 lid-lifter in Maui, Hawaii.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Morikawa's collapse and his short-game issues. But they also give plenty of credit to the champ.

They highlight Rahm's driving AND his putting in his brilliant comeback at Kapalua. They also weigh in on Xander Schauffele's health and, of course, Lavner's Georgia Bulldogs and their repeat national championship. Listen below:

