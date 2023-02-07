Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How crazy will TPC Scottsdale get?

After an extended week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale, where there are a lot of huge factors in play.
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Justin Rose's triumph on the Monterey Peninsula and discuss if the AT&T Pro-Am should be elevated.
Speaking of designated status, the WM Phoenix Open holds such stature this week. Combine that with the insane party atmosphere and the Super B ... err ... the Big Game also in town, will the event go over the edge?
Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below:
- (0:30): Hotel rooms were HOW MUCH in Phoenix?
- (1:15): How Lav fared in his shamble at TPC Sawgrass
- (4:45): The weather at Pebble Beach
- (7:00): Should AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am get elevated?
- (19:00): Thoughts on new technology on Par 3s/ in-event interviews
- (24:30): Justin Rose's win good for him, good for Luke Donald
- (30:00): Phil Mickelson goes wild on Twitter
- (32:45): Takeaways from PIF Saudi International
- (36:00): What to expect from a designated WM Phoenix event
- (44:00): What's on the grill for Sunday's big game?