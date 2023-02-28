Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Insights on '24 PGA Tour schedule changes

Jack Nicklaus spilled the beans Sunday at PGA National. More change is coming to the PGA Tour calendar in 2024 and, if what Jack says and Rex Hoggard hears is true, it will affect far more than just the Honda Classic.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner discuss the reported and rumored schedule alterations, which might include a drastic change to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (or, no-Am?).

They also relive the multiple feel-good stories from last week as well as the issues LIV Golf faces after an underwhelming opening week to Season 2.

And, next week is a big one: Rex and Lav will be in Lavner's backyard for The Players Championship. What's on the grill? Lav reveals. Check out the podcast below:

