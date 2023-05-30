×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pros and cons of Tour's proposed '24 schedule

Getty Images
 

The PGA Tour is primed to release its 2024 schedule. Rex Hoggard has seen a "sample" schedule and discusses how the Tour is trying to connect the dots between full-field and designated events.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner break down the proposed schedule and lay out their pros and cons, which are many. That includes their thoughts on the calendar "flow" and how Jack Nicklaus' event and Tiger Woods' event could be affected.

Speaking of Jack's tournament, Hoggard is at the Memorial while Lavner is at the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships. They break down their respective tournaments and dive into last week's Michael Block backlash.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecodes below:

  • (0:00) Intro 
  • (00:58) Breaking down the PGA Tour's 2024 schedule skeleton 
  • (09:24) Purpose of a designated event after a major championship  
  • (13:20) Lav on site at NCAA men's golf championships
  • (15:33) Problem with PGA Tour eliminating 36-hole cuts in designated events?  
  • (21:17) Rex, from the Memorial, on this week and last
  • (23:42) Discussing the Michael Block situation  

