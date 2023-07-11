Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Senate takeaways; Saudi's wild ambitions

The Senate subcommittee hearing was held on Tuesday and there were plenty of takeaways. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers break down the significant parts.

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about the "farcical" proposal Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund first put forth in its "Best of Both Worlds" scenario. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods owning teams and playing in 10 LIV event? OK, then.

Is Greg Norman's position as LIV CEO all but over? It certainly seems that way. The guys also talk about how this framework agreement is not official. How much would the Tour suffer if it's not finalized?

On another note, Hoggard is in Scotland for this week's Genesis Scottish Open and, boy, was it a journey to get there. Hoggard talks about expectations for the week and, of course, the Scottish food and where he hopes to play.

