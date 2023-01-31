×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks

Palm tree in Dubai
Golf Channel

There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances.

It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner touch base on them all.

They also weigh in on the bevy of high-profile LIV Golf players at this week’s Saudi International – an Asian Tour event, not officially a LIV tournament – and discuss if the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am should warrant future designated event status.

Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below:

  • (2:40): Reed vs. McIlroy: Who was most at fault?
  • (8:00): From tee to tree: More controversy for Reed
  • (12:35): LIV hearing decision upcoming
  • (16:00): McIlroy picks up where he left off
  • (29:00): After Homa’s win, will others do in-round interviews?
  • (39:00): Mickelson speaks to media about weight loss and future

More articles like this
Golf Central

Pod: Does it really matter who is world No. 1?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Even if Jon Rahm isn't officially ranked No. 1 in the world, should it matter? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in.
Golf Central

Pod: Perils of designated events overblown?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Was the theory that designated events will create an A Tour and a B Tour, overblown?
Golf Central

Podcast: Give Rahm (and his putting) his due

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner highlight Jon Rahm's driving AND his putting in his brilliant comeback at Kapalua.