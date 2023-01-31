Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks

There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances.

It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner touch base on them all.

They also weigh in on the bevy of high-profile LIV Golf players at this week’s Saudi International – an Asian Tour event, not officially a LIV tournament – and discuss if the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am should warrant future designated event status.

Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below: