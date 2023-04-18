Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: We're talking slow play ... yay!

Remember when slow play and distance were the hot topics in golf and we weren't consumed with the fracturing of the sport? Well, in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are talking about tepidness on Tour ... and it's like a return to the salad days.

Hoggard and Lavner weigh in on, not just Patrick Cantlay, but whether or not slow play is being blown out of proportion.

They also discuss Matt Fitzpatrick's impressive triumph, if Jordan Spieth is on the path to a major victory and offer thoughts on Rory McIlroy taking the week off.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below: