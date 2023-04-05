×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins, can LIV guys contend at Masters?

Getty Images

There are plenty of storylines for the 87th Masters Tournament. Amazingly, Tiger Woods isn't No. 1.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the Masters, discussing why Woods isn't the top storyline as well as what expectations they have for him.

They also weigh in on the LIV players in the field this week, if any will vie for the green jacket, and would it be good for the game if one of them won?

Also, among the Big 3, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who is the favorite?

And then there are the changes to the par-5 13th and what Augusta National might say about a golf ball rollback. Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below:

  • (0:30): Why Tiger isn't story No. 1 or No. 2 or No. 3 this week
  • (3:38): Expectations for Tiger at Augusta National
  • (5:52): Would we ever see Tiger on the PGA Tour Champions?
  • (8:22): Is Scheffler, McIlroy or Rahm the clear favorite?
  • (13:38): Rory's mental outlook and the final round from '22
  • (18:58): The LIV guys, the lack of animosity and will any contend?
  • (29:12): Good for the game if a LIV Golf guy wins the Masters?
  • (36:34): ANGC, changes to the 13th tee and rolling back the ball
  • (41:07): What would you serve for Champions Dinner?
  • (43:50): Tournament winner and a sleeper

