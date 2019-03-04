GOLF Channel Scores Most-Watched February

NBC Sports Group’s golf coverage posted its most-watched February ever, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 142,000 viewers-per-minute in Total Day (24-hour period). GOLF Channel also returned as the No. 1 single-sport network in February, which became the most-watched month for GOLF since March 2018 (157,000 TAD). 26.3 million unique viewers tuned into golf coverage across NBC Sports in February, driven by PGA TOUR coverage on NBC delivering its most-watched February in 11 Years, according to data released by The Nielsen Company.

“Following GOLF Channel’s most-watched year in 2018, February’s record viewership shows that the golf season is heating back up on GOLF Channel and NBC,” said Mike McCarley, president, GOLF, NBC Sports. “This momentum will continue as the sport’s new schedule builds with THE PLAYERS’ return to March – the first of six championship events over the next six straight months.”

Additional February highlights include:

PGA TOUR coverage on NBC in February posted 3.25 million viewers-per-minute (Waste Management Phoenix Open and the WGC-Mexico Championship).

Live coverage of the PGA TOUR in February on GOLF Channel drew 682,000 average viewers per minute.

GOLF Digital and PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold in February combined to account for nearly 108 million minutes streamed.

All Nielsen data Live+Same Day unless otherwise noted. February 2019 (1/28/19-2/24/19) using program-based strict quarter-hour data and reach with 6-minute qualifier. Digital Metrics from Adobe Reports & Analytics (2/1/19-2/24/19 vs. comparable period last year). Details available.