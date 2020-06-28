GOLF Channel's 'Big Break' Marathons Conclude Monday with Encore Presentation of 'Big Break Ka'anapali'

GOLF Channel concludes its three-month run of 'Big Break' marathons on Monday with an encore presentation of Big Break Ka'anapali, the ninth of 23 seasons of the series, featuring a cast of 12 female aspiring professional golfers competing for an LPGA Tour tournament exemption, cash and prizes.

Premiering in 2008 and produced on location at Ka’anapali Golf Courses in Maui, the Big Break Ka’anapali encore will air in its entirety on Monday from 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season features a diverse cast of 12 female professional golfers competing in a variety of skills challenges from tee-to-green. Eliminations take place during the course of the series, with the last player standing awarded her ‘Big Break.’

The finale featured an 18-hole championship match between Sophie Sandolo and Kim Welch. Tied after the first nine holes, Welch took control of the match on the second nine to ultimately defeat Sandolo 4 & 3. As a result of her victory, Welch earned an exemption to compete in the 2008 Navistar LPGA Classic and had all entry fees waived on the 2009 Futures Tour (now Symetra Tour).

Since her victory, Welch has competed professionally full-time. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2010 and 2012 seasons and has recorded more than 20 top-10 finishes on the Symetra Tour, including one win. She will compete on the Symetra Tour in 2020 when the Tour resumes.

Members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday using #BigBreak.

TWENTY-ONE BIG BREAK SEASONS AVAILABLE ON GOLFPASS: 21 seasons of Big Break are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump National; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis, Big Break Greenbrier, Big Break Mexico, Big Break Florida, Big Break Myrtle Beach and Big Break The Palm Beaches.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Dominican Republic), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

