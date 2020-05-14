GOLF Channel's 'Big Break' Marathons Continue Monday With Big Break Atlantis

GOLF Channel continues its "Big Break Monday" marathons with an encore presentation of Big Break Atlantis, the series' 17th season that featured an all-female cast of Symetra Tour players looking to take the next step in their careers to the LPGA Tour, as well as players who recently turned professional for the series.

Initially premiering today (May 14) in 2012, Big Break Atlantis will air in its entirety on Monday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, along with a primetime encore of the final three episodes from 8-11 p.m. ET.

The 11-episode season featured a 12-person cast competing against each other in golf skills challenges in an attempt to make their lifelong dream of playing alongside the world’s top golfers a reality. Players were eliminated each episode, with the last one standing crowned Big Break champion.

The finale featured an 18-hole championship match between Symetra Tour players Marcela Leon and Selanee Henderson. The winner received more than $80,000 in cash and prizes, an exemption to the 2012 LPGA Kingsmill Championship and full exempt status for the 2013 Symetra Tour season.

Multiple major champion Yani Tseng joined Big Break Atlantis as a special guest on the season’s second episode, competing in challenges alongside the contestants. Tseng is the youngest player – male or female – to win five major championships, and was No. 1 in the Women’s World Golf Rankings for 109 weeks from 2011 to 2013.

Members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday using #BigBreak.

The cast of Big Break Atlantis include:

Anya Alvarez

Shannon Fish

Natalia Ghilzon

Meghan Hardin

Selanee Henderson

Marcela Leon

Aubrey McCormick

Allison (Micheletti) Modano

Zakiya Randall

Gloriana Soto

Christina Stockton

Kelly Villarreal

BIG BREAK MARATHONS CONTINUE THROUGH JUNE 1: Big Break marathons will continue to air through June 1 as a result of the viewership and social media engagement successes of the series’ return to television. Future Big Break marathons include:

Monday, May 25 Big Break Ireland (16th season)

Monday, June 1 Big Break The Palm Beaches (23rd season)

BIG BREAK ATLANTIS & BIG BREAK GREENBRIER LAUNCH FRIDAY ON GOLFPASS Big Break Atlantis and Big Break Greenbrier launch on GOLFPASS on Friday, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game, to bring the total number of series on GOLFPASS to 17. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump National; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis and Big Break Greenbrier.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Dominican Republic), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, May 18 Big Break Atlantis

Monday, May 25 Big Break Ireland

Monday, June 1 Big Break The Palm Beaches

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now:

