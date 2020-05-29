GOLF Channel's 'Big Break' Marathons Continue Monday with 'Big Break The Palm Beaches'

GOLF Channel continues its “Big Break Monday” marathons with an encore presentation of Big Break The Palm Beaches, the series’ 23rd and final season featuring a cast of 12 male aspiring professional golfers, filmed at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Initially premiering in 2015, Big Break The Palm Beaches will air in its entirety on Monday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, along with a primetime encore of the final two episodes from 8-10 p.m. ET.

The 11-episode season featured one of the most talented and diverse casts in series history, including collegiate All-Americans, multiple-time winners on various mini tours and an Iraq war veteran looking to become the first amputee to compete on the PGA TOUR.

During the series, competitors were subject to skills challenges from tee-to-green each week, including the popular Glass Break and Flop Wall challenges. All four courses at PGA National were used for the series – Champion, Palmer, Fazio and Squire courses – with the finale taking place on the Champion course, home to the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic. One contestant was eliminated each episode, with the last one standing crowned Big Break champion.

The finale featured an 18-hole championship match between Justin Martinson and Richy Werenski. The back-and-forth match culminated on the famed “Bear Trap” (holes 15-17), where Werenski birdied the 17th hole to close out the match 2&1. The finale will air from 5-6 p.m. ET and 9-10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Werenski, who turned professional after graduating from Georgia Tech in 2014, earned more than $80,000 in cash and prizes and an exemption to the 2015 Barbasol Championship on the PGA TOUR, where he made the cut and finished T72 in his first PGA TOUR event. Following Big Break, he competed on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) in 2015-16, winning the 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am and finishing second on the money list that season, earning a promotion to the PGA TOUR in 2017. The past three years on the PGA TOUR he has recorded seven top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups. He currently stands 95th in the FedExCup rankings, with his best finish in 2019-20, a T3 at the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Additional notable cast members from Big Break The Palm Beaches include Wesley Bryan, currently competing on the PGA TOUR and winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage; Chad Pfeifer, a decorated U.S. Army veteran who is looking to become the first amputee to compete on the PGA TOUR. Pfeifer finished fourth in the celebrity division at the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January.

Members of the cast, as well as hosts Tom Abbott and Melanie Colins, are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday using #BigBreak.

BIG BREAK MEXICO FINAL ‘BIG BREAK MONDAY’ MARATHON, JUNE 8: Big Break marathons will conclude its run on Monday, June 8, with Big Break Mexico, the series’ 19th season, airing from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET with a primetime encore of the final two episodes from 8-10 p.m. ET.

BIG BREAK FLORIDA BECOMES 19th SEASON AVAILABLE ON GOLFPASS: Big Break Florida launches Friday on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game, to bring the total number of series on GOLFPASS to 19. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump National; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis, Big Break Greenbrier, Big Break Mexico and Big Break Florida.

On Friday, June 5, Big Break Myrtle Beach and Big Break The Palm Beaches will launch on GOLFPASS.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Dominican Republic), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

