GOLF Films' "Tiger Slam" premieres Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel announced the release of its next project from the network’s Emmy-nominated GOLF Films unit, Tiger Slam, chronicling Tiger Woods’ unprecedented feat of winning all four major championships in succession over a 10-month stretch. The film will premiere on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET and will be presented by CDW and US Bank with limited commercial interruption.

Tiger Slam details Woods’ dominance atop the professional golf landscape, lifting the sport to places not previously seen after capturing each of golf’s four majors between June 2000 and April 2001. The unthinkable feat necessitated a moniker donning Woods’ namesake, the “Tiger Slam.”

The film features insight and reflections from those closest to Woods during his historic run, including Steve Williams (caddie) and Butch Harmon (swing instructor). Tiger Slam also will provide commentary and recollections from sports media personalities having an inside-the-ropes vantage point of the unthinkable feat, putting into perspective Woods’ extraordinary dominance over his peers, the likes of which may never be seen again.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), Tiger Slam is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy Award-winning Jarrod Ficklin, Israel DeHerrera and Kory Kozak. The film offers a detailed retrospect for each of Woods’ four consecutive major championship victories, complemented by memorable highlights and footage putting into context one of the most illustrious stretches of athletic excellence ever witnessed:

2000 U.S. Open (First Leg): The stretch begins with the record-setting 15-shot victory at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

“He had this huge lead Sunday. He could play the rest of the round with a shovel and a blindfold and win. But that sort of intense fire – no matter what his lead was – pushed him to be the most-lethal golfer we’ve ever seen.” – Rick Reilly, Award-Winning Sports Writer

The 2000 Open (Second Leg): A month later, Woods traveled to The Home of Golf – St Andrews Golf Links – in Scotland, entering the week as a 2-1 betting favorite, the shortest price ever for an individual player to win The Open. Woods held an eight-shot lead on the 72nd and final hole, thanks in large part to having avoided hitting into a single bunker over the course of his four rounds.

“He was – at that point – very clearly the singular force in sports. There was nothing that was his equal." - Scott Van Pelt, ESPN Host, & Former GOLF Channel Reporter

2000 PGA Championship (Third Leg): Woods traveled to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. (birthplace of another sports icon, Muhammad Ali), to defend his ’99 PGA Championship title. He was forced to convert a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to advance into a three-hole playoff with Bob May. On the first playoff hole – in what has become an iconic career highlight – Woods struck his birdie putt before pointing to the ball as it rolled toward the hole and “walked it in,” nearly arriving to the hole before the ball disappeared below. Woods won the three-hole playoff by one stroke over May.

“I had never played with Tiger in a tournament before [the 2000 PGA Championship], and I said, man, it’s time to pass the baton. This guy’s really good.” – Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus

2001 Masters (Final Leg): The buzz entering the Masters in 2001 focused on one singular question: whether Woods could capture the grand slam. After trailing by five shots following the opening round, he trimmed the deficit heading into the weekend, and found himself paired with Phil Mickelson for Sunday’s final round. Despite David Duval making a Sunday charge two groups ahead, Woods stepped to the tee on the 72nd hole with a one-shot lead, and made birdie to complete golf’s grand slam, holding all four major championships titles at the same time.

“Playing in the Tiger Woods era, you were asked to be flawless. The golf he played was the greatest ever played." - David Duval, runner-up at the 2001 Masters

GOLF Films launched in 2014 with GOLF Channel’s critically acclaimed, four-part Arnie biopic and Emmy-nominated Payne film, and has since produced more than a dozen other film projects, including two additional Emmy-nominated titles, 27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon and Chi Chi & Devo. Additional GOLF Films content can be found on GOLFPASS, including full-length film titles and archived content from respective film projects.

