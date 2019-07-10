Golfers take on Wimbledon: Rahm outshines them all

fleetwood_rose_1920_wimbledon19
Getty Images

It’s not unusual for professional golfers to attend the Wimbledon Championships in southwest London, but this year the golf squad was rolling deep from Jack Nicklaus and his wife to some of the European Ryder Cup team and their wives. But who would’ve thought that Jon Rahm would be the one to outshine them all?

I mean, really … What is that outfit?

Below are photos of other, normally-dressed golfers enjoying the Wimbledon matches at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London: 

nicklaus_jack_barbara_1920_wimbledon_2019

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus

nicklaus_1920_wimbledon19

Jack Nicklaus

davies_1920_wimbledon19

Dame Laura Davies

fleetwood_rose_1920_wimbledon19

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose

garcias_1920_wimbledon19

Sergio and Angela Akins Garcia

molinari_garcia_1920_wimbledon19

Francesco Molinari and Sergio Garcia

bjorn_1920_wimbledon19

Thomas Bjorn and Grace Barber

willett_1920_wimbledon19

Danny Willett

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Grill Room

Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon

BY Grill Room Team  — 

If you’re going to sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon a jacket is required. Fortunately for Sergio Garcia, he obtained a new one a few months ago.

Thumbnail
Grill Room

Nicklaus, Willett, Poulter among pros at Wimbledon

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Like most high-profile sporting events, Wimbledon attracts plenty of star power on an annual basis.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Jimenez dozes off while attending Wimbledon

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Miguel Angel Jimenez took in some of the action Monday at Wimbledon, and was so moved by the play on the court that he … fell asleep.