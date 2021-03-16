Golf's top senior professionals are getting their very own Cup

A new international team competition is coming to professional golf.

The World Champions Cup will debut in Fall 2020, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday. The three-day event will include six man teams representing the U.S., Europe and the Rest of the World and comprised of players 50 and older. The inaugural event will feature playing captains Jim Furyk (U.S.), Darren Clarke (Europe) and Ernie Els (World).

The format will include both singles and team play, with matches being nine holes instead of the customary 18 that is seen at the Ryder or Presidents cups.

“We are excited to add this global event to the golf calendar starting in 2022 and are appreciative of Intersport’s passion to begin a new world-wide golf tradition,” said Miller Brady, president of PGA TOUR Champions. “The World Champions Cup will give golf fans the opportunity to see the game’s greatest players come together in a team format on the world’s biggest stage. International team events are some of the most significant competitions in our game and it will be fun to see Ernie, Jim and Darren, along with their teammates, compete for the inaugural World Champions Cup next year.”

Talks are still ongoing with potential media partners, title sponsors, and host courses.

“International team golf events have provided me with some of my greatest golf memories,” Els said. “I have spent my career competing in global golf championships and supporting the growth of the game across the world. It’s a great honor to be named the captain of Team World for the inaugural World Champions Cup.”

Added Furyk: “I am excited to lead Team USA and recapture the great global team championships I have been fortunate enough to enjoy during my career. For more than 20 years, I have been competing against Ernie and Darren, and I look forward to having the chance to captain Team USA and play against them in the World Champions Cup.”

And Clarke: “I am extremely proud to be named captain of Team Europe for the inaugural playing of the World Champions Cup. To be selected along with Jim and Ernie, two of golf’s all-time great players, is an honor. I have been fortunate to compete in many global team events, but I am as excited about captaining and playing in the World Champions Cup as I ever have been throughout my career.”