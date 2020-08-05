Good news: No positive COVID-19 tests at PGA Championship

Getty Images

After delaying the PGA Championship three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America received some good news Wednesday: Every player and caddie in this week’s championship cleared the COVID-19 testing protocols.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that,” said PGA chief championships officer Kerry Haigh.

The PGA has followed the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 testing plan and strategy, following the same guidelines and protocols the Tour has used since restarting eight weeks ago.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Last week Branden Grace became the eighth PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus when he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship (where he was tied for second through 36 holes). As a result, he also had to miss this week’s PGA.

More than a dozen players have either pulled out of the tournament because of injury or turned down an invitation, with a few citing concerns over the coronavirus. Overall, 91 of the top 100 in the world are teeing it up this week at TPC Harding Park.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Travel restrictions made return tough for Scott

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Adam Scott admits there was a time during the pandemic when he considered “just [calling] it a season" because of the difficult travel restrictions.

Branden Grace
Golf Central

Grace tests positive, WDs while T-2 at Barracuda

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Branden Grace became the eighth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 and he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship on Saturday.

Carlota Ciganda
Golf Central

Now COVID-free, Ciganda in mix at LPGA restart

BY Randall Mell  — 

Carlota Ciganda tested positive for coronavirus about six weeks ago, but has since recovered. Friday, she posted a 2-under 70 in the LPGA's restart.