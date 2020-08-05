Good news: No positive COVID-19 tests at PGA Championship

After delaying the PGA Championship three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America received some good news Wednesday: Every player and caddie in this week’s championship cleared the COVID-19 testing protocols.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that,” said PGA chief championships officer Kerry Haigh.

The PGA has followed the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 testing plan and strategy, following the same guidelines and protocols the Tour has used since restarting eight weeks ago.

Last week Branden Grace became the eighth PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus when he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship (where he was tied for second through 36 holes). As a result, he also had to miss this week’s PGA.

More than a dozen players have either pulled out of the tournament because of injury or turned down an invitation, with a few citing concerns over the coronavirus. Overall, 91 of the top 100 in the world are teeing it up this week at TPC Harding Park.