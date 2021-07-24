Grayson Murray tweets about struggles on Tour, battling alcoholism

PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray posted a lengthy, personal Twitter message on Friday night in which he revealed he was an alcoholic and expressed anger at the Tour for a perceived lack of assistance.

“[I]’ve played the last 5 years on the pga tour ... A lot of ups and downs and mostly downs,” he began his post (click here for full tweet)

Murray, 27, added that joining the PGA Tour was like being given “the key of a Ferrari at 22” and being told to “go full throttle.”

He went on to say that he is on Tour probation stemming from being drunk in a Hawaii hotel bar.

“Why was i drunk? because I’m a f****** alcoholic who hates everything to do with the pga tour life and that’s my scapegoat,” Murray wrote, adding that he has “honestly gotten a lot better since then.”

“No the pga tour didn’t force me to drink. but the pga tour never gave me help. In my 5 years of experience of being on tour not once have i ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC other than ‘we will get back to you’. I hope not only the PGA tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but i also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve.”

The PGA Tour told Golf Channel, in relation to Murray’s statements, “We can unequivocally say that the PGA Tour is a family, and when a member of that family needs help, we are there for him. That has been the case here and will continue to be.”

Murray, who won the 2017 Barbasol Championship, has missed the cut or withdrawn in his last nine Tour starts. He announced on social media on July 8 that he was withdrawing from the John Deere Classic because of the death of his grandmother and then tweeted one day later that his great uncle and great aunt had been murdered in their Kentucky home.

Two suspects were later arrested in connection with the double homicide.

After Murray's latest post, PGA champion Phil Mickelson responded on Twitter, saying, “I’m sorry playing the Tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I’d be happy to. It’s not an easy life for sure, and even winning every year can bring about other challenges.”