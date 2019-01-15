Ho-Sung Choi’s upcoming appearance in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am has caught the attention of at least one famous competitor.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already started lobbying to be grouped with the viral social-media star at the upcoming Clambake. Rodgers’ first tweet since the Packers’ season ended was this:

Rodgers’ partner is Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly. It hasn’t yet been announced which amateur will be paired with Choi, the 45-year-old South Korean who has become an Internet sensation with his fisherman swing and wacky follow-throughs.

For the benefit of everyone involved, Choi needs a mega-star in his group and to be part of the celebrity rotation.

Tournament officials: Make this happen!