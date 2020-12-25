Greg Norman reveals he's in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Greg Norman won't be spending Christmas at home this year.

Norman, 65, posted a few photos to Instagram on Friday showing himself in a hospital room. Norman didn't directly say that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he did reveal a day earlier that he was quarantining at his home in Jupiter, Florida, with COVID-like symptoms.

"This sums it all up. My Christmas Day," Norman wrote. "On behalf of millions, f--- CoVid. [Let's] get this s--- behind us never to experience it again."

On Christmas Eve, Norman said he had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but that he was still experiencing several symptoms related to the novel coronavirus.

"I am exhibiting mild symptoms of potentially COVID, not too sure," Norman said. "I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache. ... I, for one, am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond."

Norman competed in the PNC Championship last weekend in Orlando, Florida, and tied for ninth alongside his son, Greg Jr.