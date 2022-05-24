Here are the groups for pool play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here for the bracket.

Three days of group play will first be contested before the single-elimination bracket is set. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday while the semifinals, final and third-place matches will be played Sunday.

For group play, players will play each of the other members of their group in 18-hole matches, with wins being worth one point and ties a half-point. The player with the most points advances to the Round of 16. In the case of a tie, a stroke-play, hole-by-hole playoff determines the group winner.

Group 1

Minjee Lee (1)

Caroline Masson (32)

Brittany Altamore (33)

Youngin Chun (64)

Group 2

Atthaya Thitikul (2)

Alison Lee (31)

Amy Olson (34)

Tiffany Chan (63)

Group 3

Hyo Joo Kim (3)

Matilda Castren (30)

Sarah Schmelzel (35)

Allisen Corpuz (62)

Group 4

Danielle Kang (4)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (29)

Eun-Hee Ji (36)

Kelly Tan (61)

Group 5

Jennifer Kupcho (5)

Stacy Lewis (28)

Lauren Stephenson (37)

Emma Talley (60)

Group 6

Hannah Green (6)

Sophia Popov (27)

Jenny Shin (38)

Haeji Kang (59)

Group 7

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7)

Yealimi Noh (26)

Elizabeth Szokol (39)

Paula Reto (58)

Group 8

Anna Nordqvist (8)

Gaby Lopez (25)

Chella Choi (40)

Cheyenne Knight (57)

Group 9

Jeongeun Lee6 (9)

Moriya Jutanugarn (24)

Ashleigh Buhai (41)

Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56)

Group 10

Ayaka Furue (10)

Carlota Ciganda (23)

Angel Yin (42)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55)

Group 11

Georgia Hall (11)

Mina Harigae (22)

Perrine Delacour (43)

Annie Park (54)

Group 12

Madelene Sagstrom (12)

Ryann O'Toole (21)

Wei-Ling Hsu (44)

Albane Valenzuela (52)

Group 13

Lizette Salas (13)

Hye-Jin Choi (20)

Su Oh (45)

Aditi Ashok (52)

Group 14

Charley Hull (14)

Ariya Jutanugarn (19)

Esther Henseleit (46)

Lilia Vu (51)

Group 15

Ally Ewing (15)

So Yeon Ryu (18)

Jasmine Suwannapura (47)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50)

Group 16

A Lim Kim (16)

Megan Khang (17)

Andrea Lee (48)

Stephanie Meadow (49)