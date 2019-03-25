Here are the groups for pool play at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas. The player with the most points in each pool will advance to Saturday's scheduled Round of 16 in Austin, Texas. Click here for the full bracket.

Group 1

(1) Dustin Johnson

(24) Hideki Matsuyama

(40) Branden Grace

(55) Chez Reavie

Group 2

(2) Justin Rose

(22) Gary Woodland

(34) Eddie Pepperell

(53) Emiliano Grillo

Group 3

(3) Brooks Koepka

(27) Alex Noren

(36) Haotong Li

(60) Tom Lewis

Group 4

(4) Rory McIlroy

(32) Matthew Fitzpatrick

(47) Justin Harding

(64) Luke List

Group 5

(5) Justin Thomas

(31) Keegan Bradley

(33) Matthew Wallace

(50) Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 6

(6) Bryson DeChambeau

(17) Marc Leishman

(39) Kiradech Aphibarnrat

(59) Russell Knox

Group 7

(7) Francesco Molinari

(21) Webb Simpson

(45) Thorbjorn Olesen

(63) Satoshi Kodaira

Group 8

(8) Jon Rahm

(23) Matt Kuchar

(43) J.B. Holmes

(54) Si Woo Kim

Group 9

(9) Xander Schauffele

(29) Rafa Cabrera Bello

(35) Tyrrell Hatton

(62) Lee Westwood

Group 10

(10) Paul Casey

(25) Cameron Smith

(42) Charles Howell III

(58) Abraham Ancer

Group 11

(11) Tommy Fleetwood

(19) Louis Oosthuizen

(41) Kyle Stanley

(49) Byeong Hun An

Group 12

(12) Jason Day

(20) Phil Mickelson

(37) Henrik Stenson

(52) Jim Furyk

Group 13

(13) Tiger Woods

(18) Patrick Cantlay

(44) Brandt Snedeker

(61) Aaron Wise

Group 14

(14) Tony Finau

(30) Ian Poulter

(48) Kevin Kisner

(56) Keith Mitchell

Group 15

(15) Bubba Watson

(28) Jordan Spieth

(38) Billy Horschel

(57) Kevin Na

Group 16

(16) Patrick Reed

(26) Sergio Garcia

(46) Shane Lowry

(51) Andrew Putnam