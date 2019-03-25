Here are the groups for pool play at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas. The player with the most points in each pool will advance to Saturday's scheduled Round of 16 in Austin, Texas. Click here for the full bracket.
Group 1
(1) Dustin Johnson
(24) Hideki Matsuyama
(40) Branden Grace
(55) Chez Reavie
Group 2
(2) Justin Rose
(22) Gary Woodland
(34) Eddie Pepperell
(53) Emiliano Grillo
Group 3
(3) Brooks Koepka
(27) Alex Noren
(36) Haotong Li
(60) Tom Lewis
Group 4
(4) Rory McIlroy
(32) Matthew Fitzpatrick
(47) Justin Harding
(64) Luke List
Group 5
(5) Justin Thomas
(31) Keegan Bradley
(33) Matthew Wallace
(50) Lucas Bjerregaard
Group 6
(6) Bryson DeChambeau
(17) Marc Leishman
(39) Kiradech Aphibarnrat
(59) Russell Knox
Group 7
(7) Francesco Molinari
(21) Webb Simpson
(45) Thorbjorn Olesen
(63) Satoshi Kodaira
Group 8
(8) Jon Rahm
(23) Matt Kuchar
(43) J.B. Holmes
(54) Si Woo Kim
Group 9
(9) Xander Schauffele
(29) Rafa Cabrera Bello
(35) Tyrrell Hatton
(62) Lee Westwood
Group 10
(10) Paul Casey
(25) Cameron Smith
(42) Charles Howell III
(58) Abraham Ancer
Group 11
(11) Tommy Fleetwood
(19) Louis Oosthuizen
(41) Kyle Stanley
(49) Byeong Hun An
Group 12
(12) Jason Day
(20) Phil Mickelson
(37) Henrik Stenson
(52) Jim Furyk
Group 13
(13) Tiger Woods
(18) Patrick Cantlay
(44) Brandt Snedeker
(61) Aaron Wise
Group 14
(14) Tony Finau
(30) Ian Poulter
(48) Kevin Kisner
(56) Keith Mitchell
Group 15
(15) Bubba Watson
(28) Jordan Spieth
(38) Billy Horschel
(57) Kevin Na
Group 16
(16) Patrick Reed
(26) Sergio Garcia
(46) Shane Lowry
(51) Andrew Putnam