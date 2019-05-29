On his SiriusXM Radio show Wednesday morning, one golf’s top teaching professionals, Hank Haney, made some eyebrow-raising comments about the LPGA tour and its players.

In conversation with “Great Predictor” Steve Johnson, Haney admitted to not knowing the 74th U.S. Women’s Open was being played this week, nor knowing where the tournament was being held.

Haney also showcased his lack of knowledge in reference to LPGA players and made a trite remark regarding recent South Korean dominance on Tour.

The conversation at the beginning of the talk show went like this:

“I’m gonna predict a Korean (will win),” Haney told Johnson, who laughed.

Johnson responded, “okay, that’s a pretty safe bet.”

“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA tour. Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with ‘Lee,’ if I didn’t have to name a first name. I’d get a bunch of them right,” Haney said.

“We’ve got six ‘Lee’s (on the LPGA tour),’” Johnson said.

Hank continued: “Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don’t know anybody. Where are they playing by the way?”

Haney most notably worked with Tiger Woods from 2004-10.