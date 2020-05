View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom! Thanks for ALWAYS being there for me, from caddying for me, (this day we broke a course record, we shot 62 😍) to taking me to get my first hair cut... Thank you for inspiring me, I’m hopeful that one day I can be half the person you are. Te amo viejita. ❤️❤️ I'm joining efforts with @att to share my Mother's Day story of staying #ConnectedTogether. #ATTAthlete