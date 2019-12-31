New Year's Eve is not only a time to dress up, make some toasts and celebrate the start of a new year, but it's an opportunity to reflect on the year that was – and in the case of this year, a decade that was.
From Rory McIlroy to Michelle Wie, here's a look at how some pro golfers are turning the page to 2020:
View this post on Instagram
**𝕝𝕠𝕟𝕘 𝕡𝕠𝕤𝕥 𝕒𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕕** As 2019 comes to an end, I can’t help but to reflect on this past decade. And wow...what a decade this has been. It’s been truly a roller coaster of a decade as I have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I got to achieve my 4 biggest life long dreams but have also spent countless days in the hospital and nights crying myself to sleep. At times, I felt so lost and so confused. I couldn’t understand the pain in my body and sometimes it was too much that I couldn’t get out of bed. I got tired of doctors telling me bad news and I felt exhausted. But even though I felt like my body had let me down so many times, I am SO PROUD of everything that it has accomplished so far. Sometimes, I tend to be overcritical of myself and forget to applaud myself for things that I have done, so here’s a little toot toot 😬 When I was a kid, I would dream...dream of attending and graduating from Stanford, winning the US Open, winning in front of my hometown crowd in Hawaii, and to one day meet and marry the love of my life. (These are just to name a few...I’m a dreamer, ok?) And to look back and see that all these dreams came true feels insane to me. These pictures showcase the moments when these dreams became reality 😱🥳 I’m so incredibly blessed to have the support group that I had around me pushing me and guiding me through this past decade while never letting me give up on my dreams for one second. Sometimes we tend to focus on the negative but let’s take positive vibes only into 2020 and remind ourselves what bada$$es we are!! 😜😜I can’t wait to see where this next decade takes us. I want to keep pushing myself to become the best version that I can be because I wanna see where I can take myself in this next decade. What are your dreams for the next decade? What are some of the things you are most proud of from this past decade? What do you want to leave behind? 2020 is gonna be our year guys! We got this fam 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #positivevibesonly
A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) on
View this post on Instagram
New Year’s is better with magnums! @kerrcellars #pinotmagic Happy New Years everyone!!!!!
A post shared by Cristie Kerr (@cristiekerr) on
View this post on Instagram
Not a bad Decade... Keeps on working harder. @rydercupteameurope Celtic Manor 2010 🏆 Medinah 2012 🏆 Gleneagles 2014 🏆 Paris 2018 🏆 Volvo World Matchplay 🏆 WGC Matchplay 🏆 Houston 🏆 Hong Kong 🏆 Luke on the 18th green in Paris will last a lifetime.
A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on