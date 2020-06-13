Harold Varner has struggled on Sundays, but he's eager to try again

FORT WORTH, Texas – Harold Varner III has had his chances to win on the PGA Tour, and they’ve largely not gone well, but he’s confident this time is different.

“One time I shot 81 [in the final round], and I actually just played bad. The other times I just wasn't ready, just wasn't comfortable, didn't execute as well,” said Varner, who is tied for seventh place and is two shots off the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge. “I know what to do. I've just got to go out there and do it now. It's a little different. I feel like every time I'm even more and more capable of getting it done, so I'm just excited about having a chance.”

In fairness, that final-round 81 came at last year’s PGA Championship, when he started the final round tied for second place but a full seven strokes behind Brooks Koepka. A more realistic opportunity came in 2015 at the Frys.com Open, when he went into Sunday two shots back but closed with a 79.

That this week’s leaderboard is a who’s-who of many of the game’s best players – including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele – would seem to limit Varner’s chances, but he savors the opportunity.

“That's what you play for. That's an opportunity to me. Yeah, that's what you want,” he said. “I just want to have a good solid chance to get it done.”