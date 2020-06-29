Harris English tests positive for COVID-19, WDs from Rocket Mortgage

Getty Images

Harris English is the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 since the PGA Tour’s return earlier this month.

According to the PGA Tour, English tested positive in the pre-screening process ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he has withdrawn from the event.

“I feel healthy,” English said. “I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week. I fully support the Tour’s new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test.

“I appreciate the Tour’s support and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.”

English did not compete in the Travelers Championship last week and will now be in self-isolation as recommended by the CDC.

Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli round out the five players who have tested positive on the PGA Tour since June 11. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

English returning to form after three-year rut

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Harris English's last three seasons haven't been what he was hoping for, including finishing 149th in points last season. But a hot start to this season has English feeling rejuvenated.
Golf Central

Six players added to round out U.S. Open field

BY Will Gray  — 

Six players have been added to the field for this week's U.S. Open, rounding out the 156 names who will vie for the title at Pebble Beach.
Golf Central

Watch: English makes long birdie off rocks

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Harris English wasn't having a back nine to remember Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. At least, not until he made it to the 18th hole.